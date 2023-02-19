Cynthia Konlan has launched her Ghana career with a clean sheet after her national team defeated Benin 3-0 in an international friendly, on Sunday.

Konlan is currently Swieqi United’s number 1 choice this season having arrived during the summer transfer window, together with fellow Ghana player Rebecca Atinga.

The Swieqi custodian, who represented her nation at last summer’s U-20’s World Cup in Costa Rica, was selected with the senior side for the first team.

