Cynthia Konlan has launched her Ghana career with a clean sheet after her national team defeated Benin 3-0 in an international friendly, on Sunday.
Konlan is currently Swieqi United’s number 1 choice this season having arrived during the summer transfer window, together with fellow Ghana player Rebecca Atinga.
The Swieqi custodian, who represented her nation at last summer’s U-20’s World Cup in Costa Rica, was selected with the senior side for the first team.
More details on SportsDesk.
