An important addition for Raiders Lija women’s team after acquiring the services of young player Ylenia Grech.

Grech, born in 2005, is considered as one of the most promising talents in the local women’s game.

She will be joining coach Denis Guerra for the second time after being under his guidance during her spell at Raiders Għargħur. In 2019/2020, she moved on to another adventure after joining Swieqi United

