Swieqi United Women have announced the signing of Kennedy Metzger.

The American forward joins the highly-ambitious club ahead of the 2023-24 women’s league season, where the club hopes to mount a serious challenge for the honours to current champions Birkirkara.

“From a remarkable journey through university football, highlighted by impactful seasons at Ball State and Grand Valley State in the US, Kennedy brings a wealth of experience to our team,” Swieqi said in a statement.

“Her dedication and talent have shone through as she transitioned to the semi-professional arena, leaving her mark with the Chicago KICS Football Club and Dutch Lions FC.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

