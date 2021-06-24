Swieqi United have reached the final of the FMA Futsal National League as they beat Valletta Futsal 6-4.

It was a fine performance by Swieqi who confirmed their good form of late to book an historic place in the final against current champions Luxol.

The match turned out to be a hard-fought match between two teams who enjoyed a positive campaign.

Valletta were looking for redemption as they came into the match after losing the decider against Luxol.

Still, Swieqi had other ideas as they had Colombian duo Riano Garcia and Pardo Umana in fine form as they inspired their team for the final victory.

