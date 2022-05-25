The Manchester United Under-13 squad will be travelling to Malta from June 2-5 as the special guests of the KHS U-13 Cup.

The Cup, to be held in collaboration between local football club Swieqi United and football camp organisers Know How Soccer (KHS), will feature eight youth teams, seven of which will be Maltese clubs, and will take place at the Victor Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun.

