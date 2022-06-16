Swieqi United have continued to unveil their setup for the 2022/2023 season after announcing the coaching staff for their men and women’ teams at youth level.
The Owls have named Paul Bugeja as their new U-19’s coach. The UEFA A license holder will join the club following his experience at Żetjun Corinthians, where he served as an assistant coach, physical trainer and match analyst.
He has worked with a number of youth setups across the island including Balzan, Melita, Qormi and Tarxien Rainbows.
