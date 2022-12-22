Swieqi United coach Judith Kuipers and midfielder Shona Zammit have been named Coach of the Round and Player of the Month respectively.

Dutch coach Kuipers has won the first Assikura Women’s League Coach of the Round award of the 2022/23 campaign in her maiden season in Maltese football.

She has been in charge of the team since the start of this season, helping the Owls collect 14 points from seven games as they strive to challenge for the Assikura Women’s League title.

