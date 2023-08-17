Swieqi United women’s team have announced a change between the sticks after goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan left the Owls to embark in Saudi Arabia on a one-year loan deal.

Konlan, a Ghana international, joins Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia’s top-flight with Swieqi wasting no time to find a replacement in Patricia Araujo who will also join on loan for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

Araujo, 26, is a Brazilian-born goalkeeper who has been on the books of giants Corinthians in recent years.

More details on SportsDesk.