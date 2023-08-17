Swieqi United women’s team have announced a change between the sticks after goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan left the Owls to embark in Saudi Arabia on a one-year loan deal.

Konlan, a Ghana international, joins Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia’s top-flight with Swieqi wasting no time to find a replacement in Patricia Araujo who will also join on loan for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

Araujo, 26, is a Brazilian-born goalkeeper who has been on the books of giants Corinthians in recent years.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.