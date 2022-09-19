Swieqi United women’s team have announced three major coups just a day before they launch their championship with a test against defending champions Birkirkara.

The Owls have brought in three new foreign players which will join Venezuelan defender Rafanny Mendoza and forward Fernanda Peinado, from Brazil.

Two Ghana internationals have moved to Swieqi in Cynthia Konland and Rebecca Atinga.

Click here for full story.