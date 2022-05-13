The Brazilian forward is the first Swieqi player to pick up this individual accolade in the 2021/2022 MFA Women’s League season.

Peinado, who joined Swieqi during the January transfer window, established herself as one of the most exciting players in the league thanks to her offensive prowess.

She has finished the championship with 10 games, with 7 of them scored just in the month of April.

