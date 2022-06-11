An experienced figure will be in charge of the Swieqi United women’s team as from next season after The Owls announced Dutch Judith Kuipers as their new coach.

Kuipers, who was a player in the top-flight of the Netherlands with the likes of SC Heerenveen and Vv Alkmaar, has penned a one-year deal with the MFA Women’s League club.

The UEFA A license holder started her coaching career at second-tier side Wartburgia before taking charge of SC Heereveen in the Dutch top-tier. Kuipers was also in charge of Sassenheim (second-tier) and Vv Alkmaar (first-tier).

Between February and July 2019, Kuipers was in charge of the Cooks women’s national team, guiding them during the 2019 Pacific Games.

