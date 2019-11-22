The BOV Women’s League has three teams at the top after Swieqi United defeated Mġarr United 2-0 in the highlight game of Match Day Five.

Following this victory, the Oranges have moved top alongside defending champions Birkirkara and Mġarr on 10 points.

The Stripes have played a game than both Swieqi and Mġarr.

Heading into this game as leaders, Mġarr had the opportunity to open a three-point lead over the Stripes, who were serving a bye, and move six points clear of third-placed Swieqi.

On the other hand, Swieqi were on the back of a 4-1 defeat against Birkirkara and were looking at this match at a perfect opportunity to bounce back with a positive result.

Led by coach Keith Gouder, Swieqi looked more organised and disciplined and made their pressure count on the 10th minute when young Demi Magrin surprised goalkeeper Rachel Borg from a tight angle to hand the Oranges the lead.

As the half wore on, Swieqi intensified their pressure and could have added more goals with clear-cut chances dropping on the feet of the likes of Dorianne Theuma and Kayleigh Chetcuti.

After the change of ends, Mġarr were looking to inch their way up on the field but instead it was Magrin again who doubled the lead when her shot slipped from Borg’s hands and rolled into the back of the net.

Raymond Vella, Mġarr’s coach, brought on fresh legs as he looked to find a way back into the match. But the Swieqi backline were on inspiring form as their resilience denied Mġarr from finding the net to secure their first ever win over the Greens.

Elsewhere, Raiders Għargħur defeated Hibernians 9-0 to chalk up their first win of the season after four games played.

Young Maya Lucia was in fine form as she found the net four times between the 38th and the 55th minute.

The other goals were scored by Rohanne Zahra, Leanne Micallef, former Hibernians forward Keeva Camilleri and Rebecca Naudi.

Meanwhile, the game between Kirkop United and Mosta of last Tuesday was abandoned on the 60th minute after a player required hospital treatment following a heavy fall.

The match will resume on January 14 at the Mġarr Ground, at 8.15pm.

NEXT FIXTURES

TUESDAY

Mosta Ground

Mosta vs Birkirkara 20.15

Mġarr Ground

Raiders Għargħur vs Kirkop 20.15

WEDNESDAY

Dingli Ground

Hibernians vs Mġarr 20.15

Standings: Birkirkara (4 games played), Mġarr United (5), Swieqi United (5) 10; Raiders Għargħur (4) 5; Mosta (3) 2; Hibernians (4) 1; Kirkop United 3 (0).

MD6 bye: Swieqi United.