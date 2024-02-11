Birkirkara saw their seven-point lead cut to five after being held by Mġarr United in Friday’s kick-off at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

The Stripes now face second-place Swieqi United in the upcoming Matchday in a clash that can blow the title race wide open once again.

For this game, Birkirkara started without coach Jose Borg who was serving his duties as the men’s team coach during the highly-anticipated clash against Valletta which started 90 minutes prior to women’s team game before making his way to the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

More details on SportsDesk.