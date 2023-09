This weekend’s action from Matchday 3 of the domestic women’s league will see the return of Swieqi United.

The Owls skipped last week’s high-profile clash with Birkirkara due to Stripes’ commitments in the UEFA Women’s Champions League which will force them to reschedule this weekend’s game against Mtarfa as well.

Led by new coach Saviour Darmanin, Swieqi had launched their campaign with a 7-1 rout of Mtarfa at Dingli Ground.

More details on SportsDesk.