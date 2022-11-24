A late goal by Alishia Sultana salvaged Birkirkara a 1-1 draw against Raiders Lija as the reigning champions stay unbeaten, extending their league run to 74 games without defeats.

However, their stalemate has cost them top spot after Swieqi United joined them in first place following their 3-0 victory against Hibernians.

Denis Guerra’s Raiders fielded a strong formation with former Birkirkara player Lexine Farrugia in the attacking department.

