A man who was found selling cannabis in Qawra on Monday, was jailed and fined after pleading guilty in court on Tuesday.

Lamin Sillah, a 23-year old Gambian national resident in Qawra, was arrested by the Drug Squad acting on information about suspected drug trafficking in the Fra Ben area. He was found in possession of some 45 sachets of cannabis.

Sillah was taken to court on Tuesday, charged with selling cannabis, possession of the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not intended for his personal use as well as committing the alleged offences within 100 metres of a place where young people habitually met.

Upon his own admission, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit condemned him to a 14-month jail term and a €500 fine.

Inspector Mark A. Mercieca prosecuted.