A 42-year old swimmer died in Comino on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man, a St Paul's Bay resident, was swimming close to the Santa Maria Caves at around 3pm when he found himself in difficulty.

He was given first aid by members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps and transferred to Mġarr where he received further attention by medics from the Gozo General Hospital, but was pronounced dead on the spot.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and police investigations are ongoing.