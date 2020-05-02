A search is under way for a 29-year old swimmer who went missing off l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa on Saturday afternoon.

Police told Times of Malta the man and a 21-year old friend, both Bangladeshi nationals, found themselves in distress around 4pm.

The 21-year old was rescued and taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment but the 29-year old has not yet been found.

Armed Forces and Civil Protection Department personnel are involved in the search operation.

The condition of the rescued swimmer is not yet known.