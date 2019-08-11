A swimmer who had to be rescued by bystanders in Qawra on Thursday has died, the police said on Friday afternoon. 

The 60-year-old had to be lifted to shore after running into trouble while in the sea by Ta’ Fra Ben at around 5.15pm. 

He was given first aid by a doctor who happened to be at the scene and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. 

On Friday afternoon, the police issued a one-line statement noting that the man, who was from Bosnia, had passed away. 

