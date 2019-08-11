A swimmer who had to be rescued by bystanders in Qawra on Thursday has died, the police said on Friday afternoon.
The 60-year-old had to be lifted to shore after running into trouble while in the sea by Ta’ Fra Ben at around 5.15pm.
He was given first aid by a doctor who happened to be at the scene and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
On Friday afternoon, the police issued a one-line statement noting that the man, who was from Bosnia, had passed away.
PREVIOUS
The good and not-so-good of Summer Daze 2019's free nights
NEXT
Cleaner held over theft of €400 ring
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.