Olympic swimmer Sasha Gatt has been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award for the month of May.

Gatt is a familiar face for this award, which she already won in August 2020 and June 2021.

In the Games of Small States of Europe 2023, Sasha Gatt won three medals in the first two days of the games. She won a silver medal in the women’s 800m freestyle and a bronze medal in the women’s 400m Freestyle, finishing just behind the swimmer from San Marino, Arianna Valloni in both competitions.

She was also part of the women’s team which achieved a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

