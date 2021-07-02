Swimmers Andrew Chetcuti and Sasha Gatt have become the latest athletes to book their place at the Tokyo Olympics when, as Malta’s highest-ranked swimmers, they were awarded Universality places based upon FINA points achieved.

Chetcuti, who will be representing Malta at the Olympics for the third consecutive time will compete in the 100m Freestyle.

His first appearance was during the 2012 Olympics in London, while he also represented the country in Rio four years later.

Sixteen-year-old Sasha Gatt will be making her first appearance at the Games and will be the youngest Maltese athlete to compete at such level. She will be competing in the 400m and 1,500m events.

