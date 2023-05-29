It has been almost 20 years since a Maltese swimmer has won a gold medal at the Games of the Small States of Europe but national coach Delon Dannhauser maintains that given the huge work done by every swimmer, they are on track to end this drought this year.

Dannhauser said that thanks to the financial assistance from MOC, NDSF, and SportMalta, the Aquatic Sport Association has left no stone unturned to give their swimmers the best preparation.

“Preparations actually started in October 2021. We were coming from a difficult time due to the pandemic where the swimmers had a restricted training and competition programme which had an effect on their performance,” Dannhauser said.

“We had to start re-building our swimmers both physically with regular gym and pool sessions and mentally.

We started with a relatively large group traveling to various competitions over the past months, giving the opportunity to our top swimmers to improve in their respective strokes and be able to identify the fastest swimmers in each stroke and distance to come up with the GSSE squad.”

