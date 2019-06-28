Five swimmers took on a gruelling feat to raise awareness about plastic pollution, swimming around Gozo as part of the Wave of Change movement.

Richard Zerafa, Neil Agius, Steven Grech, Andrew Azzopardi and Hannah Cutajar leapt into the sea at Ħondoq ir-Rummien at 3.15am on Saturday ahead of a daunting 35-kilometre swim around the island’s entire perimeter.

While one of the athletes, Ms Cutajar, had to withdraw due to severe seasickness, the remaining four all completed their swims, arriving back at their starting point between 10 and 12 hours after setting off.

The challenge was part of the Wave of Change movement, which encourages the public to pick up three pieces of plastic pollution in the course of their day, and challenge their friends to do the same.

“The build-up to the swim was a lot more challenging than I thought it would be,” Mr Azzopardi, one of the swimmers who completed the challenge, told Times of Malta.

“You know you’re going to suffer so mentally it’s very challenging. Swimming at 3am in pitch darkness next to the cliffs is tough, but not as tough as I thought it would be.”

Mr Azzopardi had taken part in several triathlons and long-distance swimming events before, but never anything beyond 12 kilometres, making the Gozo challenge a significant leap.

Along with the rest of the team, he had been training with the challenge specifically in mind since March, having already been in regular training before that.

“I felt pretty good until the 24-kilometre mark, next to Marsalforn; I had about three hours of seasickness but I got through it,” he said.

“After that, though, it became one big mind game. I had people swimming with me, which helped a lot, but I think I underestimated the last bit: that’s when you start to feel the pain in your shoulders and all the jellyfish stings.”

Mr Azzopardi also praised the huge logistical operation supporting the challenge – which included support boats for each driver, as well as three medical and two logistics vessels – and highlighted the efforts of the man coordinating it all from land, Simon Zammit.

The Wave of Change movement has been growing in popularity since a similar swimming challenge around Malta last year, when three athletes attempted to circle the 70-kilometre coastline in under 24 hours. Mr Agius, one of the Wave of Change founders and who led the way in the latest Gozo challenge, was the only of the three to make it all the way around.