Swimmers open up on sport challenges with Ben Camille

Malta’s top swimmers Amy Micallef and Thomas Wareing opened up on the challenges they face in their swimming career with Ben Camille during this week’s edition of GAME ON.

Both Micallef and Wareing form part of the national swimming team that are currently preparing for next year’s Games of the Small States of Europe that will be held in Malta.

Micallef has been involved in swimming from the age of eight years old and admits that at first, she struggled to adapt to the stringent lifestyle required to successfully practice the sport.

“As swimmers, we have ten training sessions every week,” Micallef said.

“I wake up at 5am in the morning and by 5.30am I will be in the water. At first I must admit that I struggled to adapt to the stringent requirements of the sport and I found swimming a bit boring.

“However, as time passed I started to work harder and once results started to improve I felt better and I am always striving to improve.”

