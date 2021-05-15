Three swimmers were rescued on Saturday afternoon after they found themselves in difficulty while swimming in Mellieħa.

Members of the Armed Forces were called to the rescue operation in the area of ​​the Coral Lagoon in Mellieħa after three people jumped in but then could not climb back on the rocks.

Sources said Armed Forces soldiers swam into the cave for the swimmers who were then taken onto an awaiting boat.

Police and a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital were also called to the scene.