The health authorities have banned swimming in Font Għadir, Sliema, because of a sewage overflow.

The Environmental Health Directorate said that as a precaution and until further notice, bathing is not recommended at Fond Għadir, underneath the steps, Sliema (Site Code: B12) due to a sewage overflow affecting bathing water quality and presenting a risk to bathers’ health.

Officials from the directorate are investigating the issue.