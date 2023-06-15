Health authorities on Thursday advised against swimming in the Font Għadir area of Sliema.

The warning comes as a precaution and until further notice because of a sewage overflow affecting bathing water quality and presenting a risk to bathers’ health.

Environmental Health Officers are investigating to determine the source of contamination, the duration of which cannot be predicted at this stage.

Signs indicating the area have been fixed where swimming is prohibited have been fixed.

They will be removed when the quality is restored.