Swimming has been prohibited next to Triq il-Luzzu in Qawra, between the concrete patch numbered C30 at end of the pathway between Suncrest and Qawra Palace Hotel and the quay numbered C31 Quay at Ċens tal-Ġebel, in front of the house called Summer Place, the health authorities said.

The Environmental Health Directorate said bathing in the area is not recommended until further notice due to the presence of a sewage overflow affecting water quality and presenting a risk to health.

Signs have been fixed in the area.

Directorate officials are investigating.