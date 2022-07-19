The Swimming National Championships, hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta at the Tal-Qroqq National Pool drew to a close on Sunday evening.

The championships which hosted a total of 72 events, welcomed nearly 260 athletes, swimming a combination of more than 1200 individual swims and representing eight local Clubs.

During these championships, a total of four new national records and one Age Group B mark were established by Dylan Cachia, Thomas Wareing and Ella Fenech Attard.

On Sunday afternoon, Cachia, produced his second national record for these championships, when he established a new mark for the 1,500m freestyle event.

Cachia swam a time of 16:26.36, improving on the previous record by nearly five seconds on the previous record he had established in Gżira, in 2020.

