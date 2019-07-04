A contractor, found guilty of a well-planned and convincing swindle that cost two businessmen Lm75,000 (€174,702) back in 2006, was jailed for four years and ordered to refund the money.

Antonio Vassallo, 60, had received an offer from two partners in a construction company over property in Ħamrun, close to Mile End. The deal never materialized since the purchasers lost interest when a number of complications reared their head.

However, they were soon approached by Mr Vassallo who offered them another property, consisting of a house and two shops in Sliema. A promise of sale was signed and the buyers secured the deal by paying a deposit of Lm25,000 (€58,234).

While awaiting the issue of the relative development permit, the two businessmen were enticed by the accused to enter another promise of sale on a plot of land at Bengħajsa, forking out another Lm35,000 (€81,527).

Later they discovered that the land was subject to expropriation by the state. Luckily, they managed to get their money back.

However, the two were not so lucky second time round. Mr Vassallo invited them to inspect a plot of land at Birżebbuġa, close to the area known as ‘Tal-Gas’, ultimately convincing them to part with Lm75,000 (€174,702) to secure ownership of the property.

Later, it was discovered that the accused had used Lm25,000 (€58,234) out of that sum as partial payment on the purchase of a boat.

Meanwhile, the property transaction never materialized. A promise of sale was never signed, with the contractor constantly coming up with some excuse for the delay, such as that the searches on the property were not ready or that “someone was at Mount Carmel [psychiatric hospital].”

Ultimately, the two men realized that they had been duped, thus filing a police complaint after seeking legal advice.

The alleged fraudster was prosecuted, pleading not guilty to the swindle.

The court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia who was assigned the case in 2013, declared that “it would waste no more time with this case.”

Upon the evidence put forward, the court declared that it “firmly believed” that the way the accused acted and intervened in the complainants’ business, pointed towards "a planned and convincing swindle" that led the victims to part with their money.

Observing further that the man’s criminal record clearly spoke of his character, the court declared him guilty of fraud, condemned him to a 4-year effective jail term and ordered him to refund the Lm75,000 (€174,702).

Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla prosecuted.