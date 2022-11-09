Switzerland coach Murat Takin named a 26-man squad for the World Cup on Wednesday with Borussia Moenchengladbach experienced goalkeeper Yann Sommer providing sound foundations.

Old guard stalwarts Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and front-line spearhead Breel Embolo stand out while two names not on the list are Steven Zuber and Kevin Mbabu.

Switzerland made the Euro 2020 quarter-finals by getting past France and will be buoyed by Sommer’s supreme penalty stopping talents should they reach the knock-out phase.

