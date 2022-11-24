Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka said Wednesday his side did not have to copy Germany’s mouth-covering protest against FIFA’s stance on rainbow-themed armbands.

Germany lined up for their team photo before a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan, making the gesture after they abandoned plans for skipper Manuel Neuer to wear the “OneLove” armband following threats of on-field disciplinary action by FIFA.

“I don’t think we need to do anything as the Swiss team. We need to respect the rules and concentrate on our football, that’s all I intend to do,” captain Xhaka told reporters ahead of his team’s Group G opener against Cameroon on Thursday.

