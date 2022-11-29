Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has brushed aside fears that his side’s decisive final World Cup group game against Serbia could see a repeat of the bad blood which marred their meeting at the 2018 tournament.

Four years ago the Swiss pipped Serbia to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup thanks to a 2-1 win when the sides met in Kaliningrad, secured thanks to goals by Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Both Shaqiri and Xhaka celebrated scoring in that game by making a double eagle gesture with their hands to represent the Albanian flag.

