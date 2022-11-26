Switzerland centre-back Nico Elvedi said on Saturday his side would not be awed by the might of Brazil, saying they had enough quality to push the tournament favourites.

“Every team in this world is beatable,” the Borussia Moenchengladbach defender said ahead of Monday’s game against the five-time champions.

“We know the challenge, but we are not going to hide away. We know our quality and what we are able to show.”

