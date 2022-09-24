Switzerland earned a 2-1 win over Spain in the Nations League on Saturday in Zaragoza to knock Luis Enrique’s side off top spot in the group.

Portugal thrashed the Czech Republic 4-0 in the other League A Group 2 clash to move two points clear of Spain, whom they host on Tuesday in the final group match.

It was Spain’s first defeat in the group in five games, and one which exposed their defensive frailty from set-pieces.

