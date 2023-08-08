Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has joined Inter as a replacement for Andre Onana, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The length of Sommer’s contract with Inter has not been specified but the transfer fee from Bayern Munich is estimated at six million euros ($6.6 million).

Cameroon’s Onana left for Manchester United last month in a 57 million euro deal.

“Experience, leadership and dedication: these are the qualities that Sommer is ready to bring to the black and blue shirt,” said the Inter press release announcing the player’s arrival.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com