Swiss prosecutors announced Thursday they have dropped their three-year criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over suspected collusion with officials concerning the corruption scandal that engulfed world football's governing body.

Infantino declared a "full and clear victory" in the case and demanded an apology from what he called the "envious and corrupt" people out to tarnish his reputation.

A probe was opened in July 2020 to investigate suspicions of collusion between Infantino and Switzerland's then-attorney general Michael Lauber, the country's top prosecutor.

Lauber was in charge of Switzerland's probe into the towering corruption scandal that exploded at the heart of Zurich-based FIFA in 2015.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

