The Swiss public prosecutor on Tuesday called for Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and FIFA’s former number two Jerome Valcke to be sent to prison for corruption over a World Cup TV rights deal.

The Swiss authorities are appealing the verdicts handed down to the two men after a 2020 trial which acquitted Al-Khelaifi and handed Valcke a suspended sentence.

Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of beIN Media, was cleared of inciting aggravated criminal mismanagement, with Valcke found guilty of a separate charge of forging documents related to the attribution of Italian and Greek World Cup TV rights.

Valcke was ordered to pay 1.65 million euros in compensation to FIFA, including 400,000 euros in the main case, as well as 80,000 Swiss francs ($87,000) in legal costs.

