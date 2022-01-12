Paris Saint-Germain boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi and former FIFA number two Jerome Valcke will be back in court in March as the Swiss authorities appeal decisions in a corruption trial in 2020, according to documents seen on Tuesday.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced in mid-February 2021 that it would appeal a judgement in Bellinzona in October 2020 which acquitted Al-Khelaifi and handed Valcke a suspended sentence.

The two men were accused of a “corrupt agreement” after Valcke was alleged to have sought the help of Al-Khelaifi, who is also the chairman of beIN Sports, to buy a luxury villa in Sardinia, at a time when the Qatari-owned broadcaster was negotiating the extension of its media rights in North Africa and the Middle East for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

