Swiss holiday resorts have reported a surge in the number of Maltese passport holders visiting the country since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by a prominent Swiss newspaper.

The rise is thought to reflect wealthy Russian ‘golden passport’ holders choosing to travel with Maltese documents after the EU suspended a visa agreement with the Russian Federation following its invasion of Ukraine.

The suspension meant increased bureaucracy, longer wait times and higher costs for Russian citizens applying for visas to visit Europe.

But by entering Switzerland as a Maltese citizen, such restrictions would not apply due to Malta’s EU membership granting visa-free travel within the Schengen zone – a European area which allows free movement within its borders.

According to Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, in 2022, the year Russia invaded Ukraine, there was a “significant increase” in overnight stays by guests who arrived with a Maltese or a Cypriot passport, compared to 2021.

It said the number of overnight stays from those countries was even higher in 2022 than 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Swiss tourism statistics show that in 2022, the number of Maltese passport holders visiting Switzerland almost doubled to reach more than 17,500. In 2019, they stood at almost 15,000.

Speaking to Tages-Anzeiger, Swiss hotelier Andreas Züllig said there was “no reason why so many more Cypriots and Maltese are suddenly staying overnight in Switzerland – unless they are Russians with passports from these countries”.

This was supported by the vice president of the Swiss section of the international concierge association Les Clefs d’Or Laura Bründler, who told the newspaper that in her experience, Russians who “really have money don’t care about the war, they have taken precautions.

“If the situation requires it, they pull the second passport out of the drawer and call their plane. They don’t really care about the global political situation.”

Golden passports

Malta is now the only country in the EU to run a ‘golden passport’ scheme, which offers citizenship in return for financial investment.

Cyprus’s own scheme was scrapped in 2020 following action from the European Commission, with the country finishing processing outstanding applications in 2021 and revoking the citizenship of 39 investors the same year.

To qualify for Malta’s citizenship-by-investment scheme, applicants must pay a minimum of around €700,000, which includes a residence contribution, renting a property and a donation to a cultural organisation.

In 2014, the year it opened, the scheme attracted a flurry of Russian investors, with over half of all applications received in the first year being from Russia.

They included the former wife of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and oligarch and Putin confidant Mikhail Fridman, though both later pulled the plug on their applications.

And while Malta moved to block Russian and Belarussian nationals from applying for a passport in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, it has continued to offer citizenship by investment to other nationalities despite opposition from the EU.

In late 2022, the commission referred Malta to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its refusal to stop the scheme.

In September, the European Council agreed to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement in place between Russia and the bloc since 2007.

Under the agreement, Russians benefitted from cheaper and easier-to-obtain short-term visas.

But as the two powers’ relationship soured in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the agreement was rolled back.

The day after the invasion in February 2022, the EU partially suspended the agreement for diplomats, certain Russian officials and businesspeople. In September of that year, this was extended to include all Russian citizens.

Last month, the Maltese passport was named among the world’s most powerful in the 2024 Henley Passport Index, which ranks passports according to how many countries it allows them travel to without needing a visa.

Malta ranked joint fifth in the index alongside Greece and Switzerland.