Switzerland left it late to rescue a 3-3 draw at home to Belarus on Sunday and save some face as captain Granit Xhaka won a record-equalling 118th cap.

The Swiss started the match at the top of Group I looking to take a step closer to reaching Euro 2024 at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, against a team they had beaten 5-0 to kick off their qualifying campaign.

Murat Yakin’s side are 14th in the FIFA rankings, while Belarus sit in 105th place.

But the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists fluffed their lines as they blew a 1-0 lead and then found themselves 3-1 down with just minutes to go.

Veteran midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri — himself winning his 117th cap — scored the opener in the 28th minute with a left-foot curling effort from just outside the penalty box.

