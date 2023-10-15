Switzerland left it late to rescue a 3-3 draw at home to Belarus on Sunday and save some face as captain Granit Xhaka won a record-equalling 118th cap.

The Swiss started the match at the top of Group I looking to take a step closer to reaching Euro 2024 at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, against a team they had beaten 5-0 to kick off their qualifying campaign.

Murat Yakin’s side are 14th in the FIFA rankings, while Belarus sit in 105th place.

But the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists fluffed their lines as they blew a 1-0 lead and then found themselves 3-1 down with just minutes to go.

Veteran midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri — himself winning his 117th cap — scored the opener in the 28th minute with a left-foot curling effort from just outside the penalty box.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.