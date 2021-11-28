Switzerland was voting Sunday on its COVID-19 law, after a campaign characterised by unprecedented levels of hostility in a country renowned for its culture of compromise.

As in much of Europe, the wealthy Alpine nation has seen growing anger over restrictions aimed at reining in the pandemic, and pressure to get vaccinated.

But in a country where referendums take place every few months in a climate of civility and measured debate, the soaring tensions around the vote have come as a shock.

Police upped security around several politicians who have faced a flood of insults and even death threats.

The polls close at noon (1100 GMT), with the results expected within the following hours as the vast majority vote by mail before polling day.

Voters are deciding whether to approve amendments to the COVID law which, among other things, provide the legal basis for the so-called COVID certificate that says if a person has been vaccinated or has recovered from the disease.

Opponents say the certificate, which has been required since September for access to restaurants and other indoor spaces and activities, is creating an "apartheid" system.

Final opinion polls showed around two-thirds of the voters supported the COVID laws.

Police blocked the square in front of the seat of government and parliament in Bern on Sunday, anticipating protests after the result.

Observers have warned that Sunday's vote could exacerbate tensions, and even spark a violent backlash among the anti-vax crowd if results do not go in their favour.

During the campaign, fences were erected around the buildings to protect them during anti-vax demonstrations.

They were often led by the so-called "Freiheitstrychler", or "Freedom ringers" -- men dressed in white shirts embroidered with edelweiss flowers and with two large cowbells suspended from a yoke resting on their shoulders.

Some of the demonstrations have led to violent clashes with police, who have used rubber bullets and tear gas to rein in the crowds.

The referendum comes as the worrying new COVID-19 variant Omicron, first detected in southern Africa and classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, has rattled countries and markets around the world.

It is the second time in less than six months that the Swiss have been called upon to vote on the government's response to the pandemic.

In June, 60% of voters approved prolonging national measures.