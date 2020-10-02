Swiss prosecutors said Friday they have arrested four people - three from Kosovo and one from Macedonia - with suspected links to banned jihadist organisations Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) group.

The attorney general's office, or MPC, said the arrests were made during searches in the canton of Fribourg in western Switzerland.

Given the risk of collusion, "the house searches and arrests were all carried out simultaneously," the office said in a statement.

The four suspects - three men and one woman - are accused of violating a law banning both Al-Qaeda and IS and related organisations, as well as supporting or being members of a criminal organisation.

The MPC told the Swiss news agency ATS that the four had already been questioned.

Two of them - a 28-year-old Kosovar woman and a 29-year-old Macedonian man - had since been released.

But the attorney general's office said it would request that the other two - a 26-year-old Kosovar man and a 29-year old Swiss-Kosovar dual national - be remanded in custody.

Prosecutors declined to provide further details while their investigation was ongoing.

The MPC has around 70 criminal cases related to jihadist terrorism are under way, with most relating to suspected propaganda or recruitment for the terrorist groups, the financing of such organisations and people travelling to join fighting abroad.