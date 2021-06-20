Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice as Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 in Baku on Sunday but they will have to wait to see if they reach the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the four best third-placed teams.
Wales held on to second place in Group A thanks to a superior goal difference after their 1-0 loss to Italy.
Shaqiri’s goals came after Haris Seferovic’s first-half opener and either side of Irfan Kahveci scoring Turkey’s only goal of the tournament.
