Switzerland has pledged €3.5 million in aid to Malta, to be used to develop a specialised lab for minimally invasive heart-related tests and procedures.

The aid agreement is second such deal signed with the Swiss government, following an initial deal in 2017. It was signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg, in the presence of EU Funds junior minister Chris Bonett, and the President of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis.

Money disbursed with be used to procure a cardiac catherization suite, Bonett said.

Such suites, often referred to as ‘cath labs’, are used for procedures that can be carried out using catheters without resorting to surgery. They also contain specialised imaging equipment used to check how blood is flowing to and from the heart, making it easier to diagnose and treat blockages and other problems in the arteries.

“We remain confident that this collaboration will bring about the necessary changes in the provision of treatment for cardiac challenges, improve emergency response mechanisms and create more awareness amongst health professionals and the general public alike,” he said.

Borg and Cassis during their meeting in Malta. Video: DOI

Borg thanked the Swiss Federal Council for choosing Malta as one of the EU countries to contribute funds to.

Cassis said that Malta and Switzerland share a close and long-standing partnership, which holds great potential. He further said that the signing of the second contribution will advance a comprehensive response to heart diseases in Malta.

During the bilateral meeting, Borg and Cassis also discussed Malta’s upcoming two-year period as a member of the United Nations Security Council, neutrality, the strengthening of the DiploFoundation and bilateral relations between Malta and Switzerland.