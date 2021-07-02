Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said Thursday that he is not “satisfied” with taking his side past France and into a first major tournament quarter-final since 1954, as they prepare to face Spain in the last eight.

The Swiss have never reached the semi-finals of the World Cup or European Championship, but a stunning victory over world champions France has put them on the brink of making history.

“We need to be hungry to make it to the next round,” Petkovic said ahead of his team’s match against Spain in Saint Petersburg on Friday.

“From this point on I can’t say I’m satisfied—because, for me, the next step is always the most important.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta