Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri has joined Liverpool team-mates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in contracting coronavirus, the Swiss football federation announced on Tuesday.

Shaqiri had joined up with the national set-up at the start of the week hoping to make his first appearance for his country since June 2019, but will now be quarantined.

