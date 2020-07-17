Defending champions Sydney FC stretched their lead at the top of the A-League Friday with a last-gasp 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix as the Australian domestic competition resumed after a four-month coronavirus shutdown.

Two of the three scorers of this game will surely draw the attention of Maltese football fans.

After Reno Piscopo scored for Phoenix, Sydney needed a late brace from Trent Buhagiar to secure the win.

Both players were linked with a potential Malta national team call-up in the past.

Piscopo (age 22) and Buhagiar (age 22) are part of the U-23 squad who should play in next year's Olympic Games.

Having joined Inter in 2012, Piscopo is a key member of the Nerazzurri’s youth squad. He has also made some appearances for Italy’s U-16 team before switching to Australia.

Buhagiar, on his part, has been on the books of Central Coast Mariners before his talents earned him a move to giants Sydney FC with whom he four goals in 15 games in all competitions this year between A-League and Asian Champions League.

Australian top-flight football resumes

The top six on the 11-team ladder make the finals.

The A-League kicked off in October and was nearing the end of its regular season when it was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebooting the event has been a logistical nightmare with borders between some Australian states shut.

It has meant teams have had to relocate to ensure the season can be completed with almost all remaining games being played in New South Wales.

Several Europe-based players and coaches are missing, opting to remain in their home countries rather than return and undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Perth Glory take on the struggling Central Coast Mariners on Saturday, with Brisbane Roar facing Adelaide United a day later and Sydney again in action on Tuesday against Newcastle Jets.