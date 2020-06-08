Australian city Sydney has made an audacious bid to host a blockbuster heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, with promoters eyeing Boxing Day for the trilogy superfight.

Promoter Dean Lonergan has tentatively booked Bankwest Stadium in the city's west for the bout, The Australian reported Monday. Semi-autonomous Chinese city Macau is also in the running.

"I put a proposal to (Top Rank promoter) Bob Arum about six weeks ago by way of email to bring down here the world heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury," Lonergan told the newspaper.

"The day I suggested was December 26 here so we would (broadcast) to the USA on Christmas night."

Lonergan wasn't immediately available to confirm the comments.

Following a controversial draw in December 2018, Britain's Fury, unbeaten as a professional, overpowered American Wilder in Las Vegas in February, beating him in seven rounds.

Wilder has activated the rematch clause in his contract, with a time yet to be fixed after the original date of July 18 was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.