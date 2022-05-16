The Malta Under 21 team is back in action next month in the final UEFA Group C qualifiers when they host Slovakia before flying to Spain to take the home side.

Coach Gilbert Agius has selected a provisional squad of 28 players for this double fixture before the end of the current cycle and competition.

Birkirkara keeper Amara Sylla makes his return to the squad, as well as Karl Mohnani, who is on the books of Swansea University.

Another notable return in the squad is that of experienced Valletta midfielder Shaun Dimech who will surely be a key member of the squad for Agius who will be looking to try and add to the team’s six-point haul collected so far.

